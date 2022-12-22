Home States Andhra Pradesh

No Central nod needed for Kapu quota: Union minister

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Reservation for Kapus in State government jobs and educational institutions can be given by the State government under Article 342A (3), said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik.

In reply to a question raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday on BC reservation in State government jobs and in educational institutions for the Kapu community in Andhra Pradesh, the minister categorically stated that no permission was required from the Centre to provide quota to any caste in State government jobs and educational institutions. Further, she made it clear that there are separate Central and State lists of Backward Classes, which have been in existence ever since reservation for Other Backward Classes was introduced in the Central government in 1993.

Asked about the due procedure to be followed by the AP government to give BC reservation to Kapus in State government jobs and educational institutions, she said the State government is empowered to provide quota to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and prepare and maintain for its own purpose a separate list of SEBCs as per the provisions of Article 342A (3) incorporated in the Constitution 105th Amendment Act, 2021.

