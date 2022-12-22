Home States Andhra Pradesh

Provide security to petitioner: AP High Court to Palnadu SP

The counsel informed the court that the second petitioner too faces threat to his life and sought police protection.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:06 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Palnadu district Superintendent of Police to provide security to a petitioner as the other petitioner in the case was killed. Two persons from Narasaraopet Shaik Ibrahim and Shaik Fareed had filed a petition in November seeking court’s intervention to stop taking over of land belonging to Jama Masjid in Srirampuram of Narasaraopet by the Minority Welfare Department.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, petitioners’ counsel T Anoop Kumar informed the court that one of the petitioner Shaik Ibrahim was murdered on Tuesday night.The counsel informed the court that the second petitioner too faces threat to his life and sought police protection.The court ordered provision of security to Fareed till further orders and directed the High Court registry to send an order to the district SP through WhatsApp and e-mail immediately.

