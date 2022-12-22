Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader hacked to death, kin protest

According to police, Ibrahim was resident of Narasaraopet and owner of a footwear shop.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in Narasaraopet when the family members of TDP minority leader Ibrahim, who was allegedly murdered by supporters of the ruling YSRC on Tuesday night, staged a protest on Wednesday demanding action against the accused.

According to police, Ibrahim was resident of Narasaraopet and owner of a footwear shop. On Tuesday night, while he was returning home from the shop, along with his friend Rahmat Ali, on a two-wheeler, an unknown person attacked them with a knife. Ibrahim died on the spot in the attack, while the injured Rahmat was shifted to hospital. Narasaraopet One Town police registered a case.

