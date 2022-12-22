TDP sees Rs 221 crore fraud in purchase of tabs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of committing a fraud to the tune of Rs 221 crore in distribution of tabs to eighth class students. Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said the maximum retail price of each A7 lite Samsung Galaxy tablet with a screen size of 8.7 inches is Rs 14,500, which is available at Rs 11,999 on online shopping sites.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government purchased the tabs at Rs 13,262 each. When the tabs are purchased in bulk, each one will be available at Rs 9,000. In the process, the YSRC government had paid Rs 221 crore more for 5.18 lakh tabs being distributed to eighth class students,” he explained.

Pattabhiram asked as to why Jagan chose Byju’s tuition centre to be set up in the State, which is allegedly harassing both students and their parents. “Is it not a fact that complaints have been lodged with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against Byju’s,” he said.The TDP spokesperson sought to know why the AP Content Corporation, set up during the previous TDP regime, was closed down.

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of committing a fraud to the tune of Rs 221 crore in distribution of tabs to eighth class students. Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said the maximum retail price of each A7 lite Samsung Galaxy tablet with a screen size of 8.7 inches is Rs 14,500, which is available at Rs 11,999 on online shopping sites. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government purchased the tabs at Rs 13,262 each. When the tabs are purchased in bulk, each one will be available at Rs 9,000. In the process, the YSRC government had paid Rs 221 crore more for 5.18 lakh tabs being distributed to eighth class students,” he explained. Pattabhiram asked as to why Jagan chose Byju’s tuition centre to be set up in the State, which is allegedly harassing both students and their parents. “Is it not a fact that complaints have been lodged with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against Byju’s,” he said.The TDP spokesperson sought to know why the AP Content Corporation, set up during the previous TDP regime, was closed down.