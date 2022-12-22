Youth festival kicks off on a grand note at VVIT

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology’s (VVIT) national level youth festival VIVA kick-started on a grand note in the college here on Wednesday.VVIT Chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar hoisted the national flag and inaugurated the programme. The college represented the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by decorating the premises with tricolor flags and many other things representing India.

The competitions are held in 78 aspects including sports, technology and culture, where nearly 4,000 students from various educational institutions participated. The Chairman said that it is conducted to encourage students on creativity and various skills. LBR College principal Dr K Apparao attended as chief guest and MV Koteswar Rao distributed prizes and certificates.

