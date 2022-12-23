CBSE syllabus in 63 Prakasam high schools

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The education department authorities made elaborate arrangements in 63 selected high schools in the district after the State decided to introduce CBSE syllabus in a phased manner.While government high schools from Srikakulam to Krishna districts were considered for the first phase, a few selected schools from Prakasam and other remaining districts were considered for the second phase.

In this connection, training sessions would be conducted for Head Masters and subject teachers of high schools. “A total of 63 high schools in the district, including few Government, Zilla Parisha, Municipal and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya’s were selected for the new teaching pattern,’’ B Vijay Bhaskar, District Education Officer (DEO) told TNIE on Thursday. ``We are planning to conduct the CBSE training sessions for headmasters of the selected high schools on the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) school premises soon,” he added.

Remember, the government had distributed textbooks based on CBSE syllabus for all 8th standard students. Meanwhile, the Union Government had also directed all the education departments to furnish all relevant details regarding the infrastructure facilities and other facilities available in all high schools.

