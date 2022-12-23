Home States Andhra Pradesh

Civil Supplies Min urges Centre to pay Rs 1.7k crore dues

Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar and AP State Civil Supplies Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G Veerapandian also attended the meeting.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao has urged the Centre to clear Rs 1,702 crore dues to Andhra Pradesh.Attending a meeting convened by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in New Delhi on Thursday, the Civil Supplies Minister said Rs 1,702 crore dues to AP from 2012-13 to 2017-18 are yet to be paid.

He submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal explaining the hardship being faced by the State because of non-release of  Rs 1,702 crore pending dues. He also urged the Centre to take the initiative for getting Rs 963.07 crore dues from Telangana for 2014-15, besides seeking payment for gunny bags used for procurement of paddy and labour charges.Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar and AP State Civil Supplies Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G Veerapandian also attended the meeting.

