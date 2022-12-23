Demolition drive: Andhra HC verdict after getting chief secy report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday said it would decide on whether to demolish the village secretariats, health centres and Rythu Bharosa Kendras constructed on the premises of government schools after the Chief Secretary files an affidavit on the action taken on such buildings.

The court also said it would take a decision on collecting the Rs 40 crore spent on construction of such buildings in government schools from the officials of the departments concerned. It also directed the CS to take steps to clear the pending bills to contractors who constructed the buildings.The High Court heard a batch of petitions filed against construction of RBKs and village secretariats on government school premises and issued orders to stop such constructions in 2020.

However, as the works went on, more petitions were filed. The court summoned the CS to appear before it.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, along with Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash, appeared before Justice B Devanand on Thursday .

Jawahar Reddy submitted that RBKs or village secretariats were constructed on the premises of government schools at 67 places and of them 57 were handed over to the schools for use. The matter was posted to January 20.

