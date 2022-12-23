Home States Andhra Pradesh

Demolition drive: Andhra HC verdict after getting chief secy report

The court also said it would take a decision on collecting the Rs 40 crore spent on construction of such buildings in government schools from the officials of the departments concerned.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday said it would decide on whether to demolish the village secretariats, health centres and Rythu Bharosa Kendras constructed on the premises of government schools after the Chief Secretary files an affidavit on the action taken on such buildings.

The court also said it would take a decision on collecting the Rs 40 crore spent on construction of such buildings in government schools from the officials of the departments concerned. It also directed the CS to take steps to clear the pending bills to contractors who constructed the buildings.The High Court heard a batch of petitions filed against construction of RBKs and village secretariats on government school premises and issued orders to stop such constructions in 2020.

However, as the works went on, more petitions were filed. The court summoned the CS to appear before it.
Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, along with Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash, appeared before Justice B Devanand on Thursday .  

Jawahar Reddy submitted that RBKs or village secretariats were constructed on the premises of government schools at 67 places and of them 57 were handed over to the schools for use. The matter was posted to January 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Demolition drive
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp