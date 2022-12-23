HLMC delay leaves ryots in distress

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The inordinate delay in the completion of 38 project works under Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and High-Level Main Canal (HLMC) for the past three years left farmers in distress in the district.

Nearly Rs 309.78 crore out of the allocated Rs 458.41 crore was spent on HLMC works in a phased manner till 2019 after the canal was modernised in 2008. However, the YSRC government passed a special order putting Handri-Neeva and HLMC works on hold in 2020.

While 31 project works linked to Handri-Neeva were halted, seven of HLMC works were completely abandoned by the government.

The move had a major impact on the farmers, who could draw only 2,000 cusecs through HLMC instead of 5,800 cusecs of water. Moreover, only 28.8 tmc of water could be drawn despite the State receiving a record 597.6 tmc floodwater this season.

On the other hand, the previous TDP government’s plan to extend Handri-Neeva to Chittoor delayed works pertaining to several packages of canals and sub-canals. Remember, Handri-Neeva Canal supplies water to 9.45 lakh acres in Anantapur.

Meanwhile, the authorities are of the view that the pending works will be taken up by government on priority basis. “It is true that 38 works have been stalled in the name of pre-closure under Handri-Neeva and HLMC. Following the government orders, payments to the contractors are being made currently. New estimates are being prepared for executing the pending works on a priority basis and the estimates will be forwarded to the government soon,” Rajasekhar and Desh Nayak, SEs of HLMC and Handri-Neeva Canal, told TNIE.

