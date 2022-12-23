Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inter-state thief nabbed in Chittoor, valuables worth Rs 11.5 lakh recovered

Murgan was also involved in burglaries under the police station limits of Rallabuduguru, Bangarupalyam, GD Nellore, Palamaneru and Kuppam in Chittoor district.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor Police apprehended a most wanted inter-state offender involved in several thefts and recovered Rs 11.5 lakh worth property from his possession.The accused has been identified as K Murugan (37), a native of Kallukurichi of Tamil Nadu.

Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy disclosed the case details at the police guest house in Chittoor town here on Thursday and said that  over 40 cases were lodged against the accused several places of southern states including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.Murgan was also involved in burglaries under the police station limits of Rallabuduguru, Bangarupalyam, GD Nellore, Palamaneru and Kuppam in Chittoor district.

According to the Superintendent of Police a special team led by Circle Inspector B Ashok Kumar was formed under the supervision of Palamaneru DSP N Sudhakar Reddy and arrested the accused at Kullupalli cross on Palamaneru-Madanapalle road on Wednesday. Police recovered 200 gm of gold and 2.5 kgs of silver worth Rs 11.50 L property from him.

