Jagan ruined AP, alleges Chandrababu

Reiterating that the TDP is ready for elections at anytime, he said out of fear of defeat, Jagan is planning to go to early polls in May, 2023.

N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, (L), and YSRCP chief and Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy knows nothing except destruction and people are ready to throw the YSRC government into the Bay of Bengal in the next elections, observed TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

He held a roadshow at Ponduru in Srikakulam district and participated in ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ protest at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu accused Jagan of looting the people by imposing a heavy tax burden on them. He alleged that Jagan showed a step-motherly attitude towards North Coastal Andhra and not a single industry was brought to the region. “Jagan has destroyed the entire State. The TDP will take the responsibility to save Andhra Pradesh,” he asserted.

Reiterating that the TDP is ready for elections at anytime, he said out of fear of defeat, Jagan is planning to go to early polls in May, 2023. Asserting that he was not a power monger as he served as CM for 14 years and as leader of opposition for 15 years, Naidu exuded confidence that  no one can break his record as there are no chances of reuniting Telugu States.

“With the looted money, Jagan is ready to give Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per vote in the elections. If the people yield to money, it is nothing but digging their own pit and falling into it,” he remarked.Taking a dig at police for not allowing TDP cadres at Vizag airport, he said people in large numbers came to welcome him, and they were forced to stand on the road.

