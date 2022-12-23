Neglected for two decades, Guntur to get its Gandhi park soon 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The renovation and development works at Gandhi park have gained pace as the officials are keen to reopen it for residents at the earliest. Out of the 20 parks in the city, Gandhi park happens to be the most sought-after destination for picnic lovers. Due to construction works, the park has remained shut for the past few years now.

Located opposite Guntur Municipal Corporation and spread over 6 km, the Gandhi park is not new to the city. It was inaugurated in 1950 during the tenure of special officer Rao Sahab S Mukti Swami. It used to be a meeting place for freedom fighters back in the day. Swaraj Maidan pillar erected in 1939 in memory of martyrs of freedom struggle and a Clock Tower built in 1938 are some of the major attractions.

Neglected for years

Depsite having a rich historical significance, the park remained in utter neglect for 20 long years. Lack of funds and poor maintenance left the park in shambles. However, GMC has allocated allocated Rs 6 crore for the renovation of park after several requests from the public. From aquarium, dinosaur theatre, open-air theatre, tree house, musical fountain, children’s play equipment, open gym, walking track, washrooms to parking area, all are being renovated at a cost of Rs 3 crore in order to attract more people. In addition to this, the authorities are also planning to construct a new skating zone for children.

Recently, civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri inspected progress of works and observed that works are not being completed as expected. She instructed officials to prepare an action plan and conduct regular inspections to complete the works within stipulated time. Rajarao, a local shop owner, opined that the park used to witness huge rush in the past, especially during weekends.”

