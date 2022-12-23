No immediate Covid threat in AP: Vidadala Rajini

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as Covid cases of the variant BF.7 were reported in Gujarat and Odisha, state health minister Vidadala Rajini held a meeting with top officials to discuss the Covid situation and preventive measures to be taken in the State, on Thursday. “At present there are 135 Covid cases in the state. Though there are no plans to impose any immediate restrictions, but we will monitor the situation from time to time,” said the minister. Speaking at the meet over state’s preparedness to tackle Covid, the minister said there was no immediate threat. “In the first and second waves of the pandemic, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government emerged as a role model in tackling covid situation. No stone is being left unturned in order to overcome any crisis .”