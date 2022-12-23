Violation of CRZ norms at Rushikonda being probed: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Thursday said it is conducting a survey at Rushikonda to ascertain whether there are any violations of Coastal Regulation Zone norms based on the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on the construction works at Rushikonda, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey said his ministry had granted CRZ clearance on May 19, 2021 for the development of a tourism project in an area of 9.88 acres with a total built up area of 19,967.97 sq metres at Rushikonda based on the application submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

On the directions of the High Court to depute a team for conducting survey of the area and submit a report as to the exact area over which the construction activity has taken place and the area which has been used for sloping, the ministry constituted a committee headed by the representative of Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry in Vijayawada. The terms and conditions of the committee include site visit and submission of a report on the exact area over which the construction activity has taken place and the area used for sloping.The committee was also asked to consider other observations of the High Court.

