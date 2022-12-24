Home States Andhra Pradesh

241 illegal constructions identified in Bapatla

Meanwhile, GMC is also determined to act against illegal constructions.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

demolition drive

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 241 illegal layouts were identified in the newly formed Bapatla district. After the reorganisation of districts, Bapatla was formed with as many as 25 mandals. With the newly set up district and mandal headquarters and several developmental projects underway, the real estate business boomed across the district.

As a result, several new housing layouts came up in the district. However, authorities found out that several illegal constructions were being constructed along the regular ones during a survey conducted by the district administration. According to the report, 241 layouts were found to be constructed illegally in the past few months.

Following which, district collector Vijaya Krishnan instructed officials to take stern action against illegal layouts. She directed tahsildars and MPDOs to conduct regular inspections at these layouts and observe whether the constructions are taking place according to the set regulations and make sure the bills are cleared in time.

Meanwhile, GMC is also determined to act against illegal constructions. “The unauthorised constructions going unabated will not be tolerated,” said civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri. She instructed planning secretaries and officers concerned to identify such constructions and issue notices to concerned builders and halt the constructions. She directed the staff that she would not hesitate to take departmental action against the concerned officials if they failed to conduct inspections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bapatla
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp