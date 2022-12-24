241 illegal constructions identified in Bapatla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 241 illegal layouts were identified in the newly formed Bapatla district. After the reorganisation of districts, Bapatla was formed with as many as 25 mandals. With the newly set up district and mandal headquarters and several developmental projects underway, the real estate business boomed across the district.

As a result, several new housing layouts came up in the district. However, authorities found out that several illegal constructions were being constructed along the regular ones during a survey conducted by the district administration. According to the report, 241 layouts were found to be constructed illegally in the past few months.

Following which, district collector Vijaya Krishnan instructed officials to take stern action against illegal layouts. She directed tahsildars and MPDOs to conduct regular inspections at these layouts and observe whether the constructions are taking place according to the set regulations and make sure the bills are cleared in time.

Meanwhile, GMC is also determined to act against illegal constructions. “The unauthorised constructions going unabated will not be tolerated,” said civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri. She instructed planning secretaries and officers concerned to identify such constructions and issue notices to concerned builders and halt the constructions. She directed the staff that she would not hesitate to take departmental action against the concerned officials if they failed to conduct inspections.

