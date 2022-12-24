Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ancient temple in ruins dug up, four held in Palnadu

Acting on a tip-off, Machavaram police rushed to the spot and caught the thieves.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four miscreants were arrested after a gang of 10 entered and ancient Shiva temple which is in a ruined state, near Machavaram village in search of hidden treasures in Palnadu district during the wee hours of Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Machavaram police rushed to the spot and caught the thieves. While six of them managed to escape, police nabbed four others.

The four accused  were identified as Srinivasa Reddy, Lalabheemla, Nageswar Rao, and Tirumala Rao.
The police probed the accused to find out the details of the other six miscreants. A case was registered, said the police.

