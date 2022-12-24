Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anti-narco crackdown: 2.4 lakh kg ganja seized in 2022

Due to transportation issues, ganja peddlers had made Andhra Pradesh as a center to smuggle cannabis.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police taking stock of seized ganja in Kakinada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The director general of police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy on Friday said a total of 2.45 lakh kgs of ganja was seized so far in the year, under the Operation Parivarthana conducted across the state.

DGP Reddy claimed that Operation Parivarthana, launched on October 31, 2021, has yielded positive results in cracking down the ganja menace and smuggling of the narcotic substance State.Under this operation, state police in collaboration with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) identified ganja cultivation at agency regions in Visakhapatnam rural and East Godavari.

Speaking to TNIE, DGP Rajendranath Reddy said, “Operation Parivartana has successfully deconstructed the network of drug mafia operating in states like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha.” “Around 70 percent of the seized stocks are from Odisha. Due to transportation issues, ganja peddlers had made Andhra Pradesh as a center to smuggle cannabis. But in the  first of its kind, the percentage of smuggling activities has stooped down to the lowest.”

“The state police devised the operation with a two-pronged strategy - cracking down the business and creating alternative livelihood opportunities to the tribal people who are dependent largely on ganja business.

Departments like revenue welfare, tribal welfare, agricultural, and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) have stepped up to rehabilitate and provide employment to the tribals involved in the illegal trade,” he explained.

“In order to wean them (tribals) from cultivating ganja, the state government, in coordination with the agriculture and horticulture department, is supplying seeds of silver tree, pepper, coffee, turmeric, mango, coconut and others to them,” he added.

Elaborating further on the operation, DGP said Eluru range police has burnt 64,832 kgs of ganja on Friday while 1.8 lakh kgs of ganja by Visakhapatnam range and 10,000 kgs by Guntur range will be destroyed on Saturday, 25,000 kgs by Vijayawada range on Sunday and 16,000 kgs by Kurnool and Anantapur range on Monday.

