AP seeks supply of Covid vax, stocks only for three days

Stating that Andhra Pradesh has been on the forefront in vaccinating eligible beneficiaries, the health minister stressed the need for fresh stock to vaccinate people against the SARS-Cov 2 virus.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:59 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh government has sought urgent supply of Covid vaccines from the Centre as the present stock available with the State would be exhausted in three days.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday conducted a meeting with all States on the Omicron variant of BF.7. Participating in the meeting virtually from Visakhapatnam, State health minister Vidadala Rajini brought to the notice of the Centre that Andhra Pradesh has a stock of 27,000 Covaxin doses and 24,000 Covishield doses, which would suffice for three days only.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh has been on the forefront in vaccinating eligible beneficiaries, the health minister stressed the need for fresh stock to vaccinate people against the SARS-Cov 2 virus.

Pointing out that no fresh cases have been registered in the State, Rajini said the State government has put the official machinery on alert. Awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate people about Covid-Appropriate Behaviour to prevent the spread of the virus, she said.

