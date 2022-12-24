Chandrababu promises 20% liquor shops to BCs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there should be one capital for one State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said Amaravati should be the capital of AP and Vizag be the financial capital.

On his second day visit to North Coastal Andhra on Friday, he addressed a roadshow in Bobbili and interacted with the Backward Class leaders in Rajam. He wanted them to evaluate themselves the radical change that they had experienced before and after the TDP was founded.

Pointing out that now liquor shops are owned by the government, Naidu promised to allocate 20% of outlets to the toddy-tapper community once the TDP is back to power in the State. “The financial situation of the State is so bad that funds are not allocated to any BC welfare schemes,” he alleged.

Naidu said it is clear that the massive turnout for his meeting as part of Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest at Bobbili speaks of the growing anti-incumbency. “Not even a single section of people is happy with the policies of the YSRC regime,” he said.

Naidu asked the DGP to watch the TV news channels to know how the people turned up for his meeting. “Can you control this gathering responding to my call,” he asked.

Recalling that people elected YSRC after getting carried away by the appeal of Jagan to give him one chance, Naidu said the only option now left for the people is to defeat Jagan in the coming polls.

“Now all sections have the same feeling as Idemi Karma,” he said, adding that he remains in the hearts of the people. Stating that the State is now in neck-deep debts amounting to a whopping rs 9.5 lakh crore, Naidu asked who will repay the debts. “I have never seen a situation wherein Rythu Bazaar and tahsildar office are mortgaged to raise funds except this CM,” he remarked.

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that there should be one capital for one State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said Amaravati should be the capital of AP and Vizag be the financial capital. On his second day visit to North Coastal Andhra on Friday, he addressed a roadshow in Bobbili and interacted with the Backward Class leaders in Rajam. He wanted them to evaluate themselves the radical change that they had experienced before and after the TDP was founded. Pointing out that now liquor shops are owned by the government, Naidu promised to allocate 20% of outlets to the toddy-tapper community once the TDP is back to power in the State. “The financial situation of the State is so bad that funds are not allocated to any BC welfare schemes,” he alleged. Naidu said it is clear that the massive turnout for his meeting as part of Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest at Bobbili speaks of the growing anti-incumbency. “Not even a single section of people is happy with the policies of the YSRC regime,” he said. Naidu asked the DGP to watch the TV news channels to know how the people turned up for his meeting. “Can you control this gathering responding to my call,” he asked. Recalling that people elected YSRC after getting carried away by the appeal of Jagan to give him one chance, Naidu said the only option now left for the people is to defeat Jagan in the coming polls. “Now all sections have the same feeling as Idemi Karma,” he said, adding that he remains in the hearts of the people. Stating that the State is now in neck-deep debts amounting to a whopping rs 9.5 lakh crore, Naidu asked who will repay the debts. “I have never seen a situation wherein Rythu Bazaar and tahsildar office are mortgaged to raise funds except this CM,” he remarked.