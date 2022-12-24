Invested only in AP unlike Naidu in Telangana: Jagan

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Taking potshots at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for trying to revive his party in neighbouring Telangana, and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that unlike the two, he would strive for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

“The five crore people of Andhra are my family. This is where I live and will do politics. The happiness of my people is my agenda,’’ Jagan asserted during his three-day tour to YSR district.

The Chief Minister urged to the people to make a choice after taking a note of the difference between him and the leaders of Opposition parties.

Speaking in Kamalapuram, the CM said the ground-breaking ceremony for Kadapa Steel Plant in association with Jindal will be held in the district in the last week of January 2023. “We have tied-up with Jindal Steel for establishing the plant with an outlay of Rs 8,800 crore in two phases.”

New projects will generate more employment: Jagan

Sharpening his attack on the previous TDP regime, he said Naidu believed only in looting and stashing people’s money. Jagan asserted that the government was committed to provide jobs to youth and that steps were taken to establish Kopparthi industrial development park in 6,914 acres.

“An electronic manufacturing cluster and the Jagananna Mega Industrial hub, which will be developed soon, will create two lakh jobs,” he added.

Elaborating on the industrial park, Jagan said, “Developmental works are progressing at a brisk pace. Companies like Dixon and others have commenced their unit works at the Kopparthi Industrial Development Park. To improve it further, foundation stone has been laid at a cost of `270 crore. In fact, a 33.4 km pipeline project worth `150 crore has been inaugurated to draw water from Brahma Sagaram Project.”

“All these projects will be a boon for the future generations,’’ the CM assured. Besides, the foundation stone was also laid for development of various roads at a cost of Rs 268 crore, Road Over Bridge (RoB) in Kamalapuram at Rs 39 crore and upgradation of Kamalapuram as a Nagar Panchayat.

