Home States Andhra Pradesh

Orders reserved on chit firm plea

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the searches were conducted as Margadarsi was not adhering to the rules.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court reserved its orders on the supplementary petitions filed by Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited, which approached the court earlier seeking directions to the government agencies not to impose any penalties on it. It was filed following the raids conducted by the stamps and registrations department on the firm.

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the searches were conducted as Margadarsi was not adhering to the rules. Petitioner’s counsel B Adinarayana Rao said the authorities were not working in accordance with the law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp