Police foil TDP’s ‘Chalo Macherla’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at various places in Guntur and Palnadu districts when police foiled TDP’s bid to organise ‘Chalo Macherla’ on Friday. Condemning the YSRC attack on TDP cadres in Macherla and registration of ‘false’ cases against several TDP activists in connection with the violence on December 16, the Opposition TDP gave a call for ‘Chalo Macherla’.

The police detained several TDP leaders, including former minister Nakka Anand Babu, former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra, Palnadu TDP incharge GV Narasimhulu, Kodela Sivaram and Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao at their respective houses in Guntur, Vinukonda, Sattenapalle and Piduguralla to avoid any trouble in Macherla.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 are still in force in Macherla to thwart any untoward incident. A huge police force was deployed at the houses of TDP leaders to prevent them from leaving the place. Condemning detention of TDP leaders, party cadres staged protests at various places.

