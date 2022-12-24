Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unfair to use language as platform for politics, says Vijaya Babu

Vijaya Babu congratulated Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award winners Madhurantakam Narendra and Varala Anand.

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu during 5th Int’l Telugu Writers Conference | Prasant Madugula

VIJAYAWADA: It is unfair to make language a platform for politics, said Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman P Vijaya Babu. He opined that safeguarding Telugu, which is the official language and mother tongue, only with the government funds is not enough.

He congratulated the officials for successfully conducting the two-day conference Telugu Rachayithala Maha Sabhalu in the city. Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Friday, Vijaya Babu emphasised the need that every Telugu should extend their cooperation for the development and to safeguard their mother tongue.

Lashing the organisers over using the slogan ‘Let us protect the native language, let us increase the self respect’ at the conclave, he said, “It is inappropriate to hold meetings with such slogans as Telugu language will never be ruined. It is spoken the most by the people after Hindi and that the language has a long history,” he added.

“Though the organisers claim that writers, poets and literary figures from all over the country and abroad are coming to attend the conclave, it is a matter of concern that many writers, poets and literary figures within the State are not invited,” stated he.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking several decisions to develop Telugu language. Restoration of Telugu Academy and reconstitution of Telugu language commission are taken in this regard,” he added. Vijaya Babu congratulated Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award winners Madhurantakam Narendra and Varala Anand.

NEED TELUGU WRITERS TO PRESERVE LANGUAGE AND CULTURE: VENKAIAH NAIDU
Vijayawada: Telugu writers need to step up to preserve language, said former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, adding that one and all should take the responsibility to protect language and culture. Addressing the 5th World Telugu Writers’ Conference, which commenced here on Friday, the former president said the responsibility to create new literature as well as preserve the old literature lies largely on the writers. “The governments can only frame policies and give funds,” he said.

