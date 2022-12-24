Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag, Anantapur will soon get Logistics parks

Efforts on to promote export of extracted oil from cashew nutshells

Published: 24th December 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Multi-model logistics parks will be developed at Viskhapatnam and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, said the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash.

In a reply to a query by MP Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Friday, the minister said, “The ministry of roads and national highway authority have identified 35 places for developing logistics parks across the country. The national logistics policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 21 with an aim to reduce expenditure on logistics by developing logistic parks, to create a full fledged logistic ecosystem in the country. Efficient logistic system is necessary for overall integrated financial development.”

Cashew processing units
To promote export of processed cashew and extracted oil from cashew nutshells, cashew plantations were raised in 15,006 hectares from 2005-06 to 2020-21 in Andhra Pradesh, under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana scheme, said Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar.

In a written reply to a query by Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha, the minister said, “Extraction of oil from cashew nut shells was being done at 12 processing units in Srikakulam district. It may witness a surge once there is an increase in acreage of cashew plantations,” he said.

“`32.50 crore was earned in foreign exchange through export of 4,994 metric tonnes of cashew nutshell oil this fiscal year. It is estimated that its demand has been upscaled since 2020 and the oil is being used as furnace oil in various industries. In the last five years, India has imported 26,909 metric tonnes of cashew nutshell oil in the last five years,” the minister added.

35 PLACES IDENTIFIED ACROSS COUNTRY
The ministry of roads and national highway authority have identified 35 places for developing logistics parks across the country. The national logistics policy was approved by the Cabinet on Sep 21 with an aim to create a full fledged logistic ecosystem in the country

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp