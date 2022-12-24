Vizag, Anantapur will soon get Logistics parks

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Multi-model logistics parks will be developed at Viskhapatnam and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, said the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash.

In a reply to a query by MP Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Friday, the minister said, “The ministry of roads and national highway authority have identified 35 places for developing logistics parks across the country. The national logistics policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 21 with an aim to reduce expenditure on logistics by developing logistic parks, to create a full fledged logistic ecosystem in the country. Efficient logistic system is necessary for overall integrated financial development.”

Cashew processing units

To promote export of processed cashew and extracted oil from cashew nutshells, cashew plantations were raised in 15,006 hectares from 2005-06 to 2020-21 in Andhra Pradesh, under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana scheme, said Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar.

In a written reply to a query by Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha, the minister said, “Extraction of oil from cashew nut shells was being done at 12 processing units in Srikakulam district. It may witness a surge once there is an increase in acreage of cashew plantations,” he said.

“`32.50 crore was earned in foreign exchange through export of 4,994 metric tonnes of cashew nutshell oil this fiscal year. It is estimated that its demand has been upscaled since 2020 and the oil is being used as furnace oil in various industries. In the last five years, India has imported 26,909 metric tonnes of cashew nutshell oil in the last five years,” the minister added.

35 PLACES IDENTIFIED ACROSS COUNTRY

The ministry of roads and national highway authority have identified 35 places for developing logistics parks across the country. The national logistics policy was approved by the Cabinet on Sep 21 with an aim to create a full fledged logistic ecosystem in the country

VISAKHAPATNAM: Multi-model logistics parks will be developed at Viskhapatnam and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, said the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash. In a reply to a query by MP Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Friday, the minister said, “The ministry of roads and national highway authority have identified 35 places for developing logistics parks across the country. The national logistics policy was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 21 with an aim to reduce expenditure on logistics by developing logistic parks, to create a full fledged logistic ecosystem in the country. Efficient logistic system is necessary for overall integrated financial development.” Cashew processing units To promote export of processed cashew and extracted oil from cashew nutshells, cashew plantations were raised in 15,006 hectares from 2005-06 to 2020-21 in Andhra Pradesh, under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana scheme, said Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar. In a written reply to a query by Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha, the minister said, “Extraction of oil from cashew nut shells was being done at 12 processing units in Srikakulam district. It may witness a surge once there is an increase in acreage of cashew plantations,” he said. “`32.50 crore was earned in foreign exchange through export of 4,994 metric tonnes of cashew nutshell oil this fiscal year. It is estimated that its demand has been upscaled since 2020 and the oil is being used as furnace oil in various industries. In the last five years, India has imported 26,909 metric tonnes of cashew nutshell oil in the last five years,” the minister added. 35 PLACES IDENTIFIED ACROSS COUNTRY The ministry of roads and national highway authority have identified 35 places for developing logistics parks across the country. The national logistics policy was approved by the Cabinet on Sep 21 with an aim to create a full fledged logistic ecosystem in the country