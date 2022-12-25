Home States Andhra Pradesh

124 kg of ganja seized, seven arrested in Vizag

Three town police are investigating the case.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Task Force has arrested seven persons, including two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Punjab, while they were transporting ganja in a car at beach road and seized 124 kg from them. Task Force ACP Trinadha Rao on Saturday said following credible information that ganja was being smuggled near Kailasigiri ropeway under the MVP police stat ion l imi ts, i t nabbed the seven accused and seized contraband from them.

The Task Force also seized Rs 10,180 cash and 11 mobile phones, besides the car used by them, he said. The arrested were handed over to MVP police for further investigation. The arrested were identified as Setty Uma Maheswara Rao of Sivalingapuram in Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district, Setty Venkata Rao of Sivalingapuram, a vidya volunteer, Vanthala Rambabu of Gummadi Gunta, Kunchangi Pawan Kumar of Santha Gowrampeta, Kalpendra Chahar from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Vijaya Kumar from Punjab and Anuj Kumar of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. Uma Maheswara Rao, who is driver by profession, came into contact with Chahar of UP and bought a car to use for transporting ganja illegally.

He was successful in smuggling ganja twice. However, he was caught along with the other accused while he was transporting ganja for the third time on Saturday. The arrested were buying ganja at Rs 3,500 a kg and selling it at Rs 20,000 a kg in Delhi. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. Three town police are investigating the case.

