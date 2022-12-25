1.93 lakh kg of ganja seized in five AP districts, destroyed

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam have destroyed about 1.9 lakh kg of seized ganja and 133 kg of hashish oil, here on Saturday.

The seized ganja was set on fire by Visakhapatnam Range DIG S Hari Krishna in Anakapalli district. This is the second time that such a large amoount seized ganja was destroyed in the district this year. The estimated value of the destroyed ganja and hashish oil is said to be over Rs 240 crore.

According to the cops, the ganja and hashish oil were seized in 929 cases across the five districts. “We conducted surprise checks along Andhra-Odisha border after we learnt that ganja was being transported via Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam districts from Odisha,” the DIG elaborated.

Among all the districts, ASR is leading in seizures with 1.37 lakh kg from about 574 cases, followed by Anakapalli with about 40,745 kg from 273 cases, Vizianagaram with about 8,788 kg from 39 cases, Srikakulam with about 3,985 kg from 32 cases and Parvathipuram Manyam with about 2,100 kg from 11 cases.

DIG Hari Krishna said that ‘Operation Parivartana’ wa taken up as part of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision to make the state drug free.

10,400KG OF GANJA SEIZED IN GUNTUR RANGE DESTROYED

Guntur: The Guntur police on Saturday destroyed 10,400kgs of ganja seized from five districts including Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore under Guntur range. DIG CM Trivikrama Varma said that under Operation Parivarthana, the state police in collaboration with SEB took special action and have filed 146 cases so far and seized 4,667 kgs of ganja in Guntur, 2,091 in Prakasam, 1858 kgs in Bapatla, 1128 kgs in Palnadu, and 679 kgs in Nellore

