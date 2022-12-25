Home States Andhra Pradesh

4x rise in conviction in POCSO cases in AP

90 convicted in POCSO cases, 44 in cases pertaining to crimes against women this year

Published: 25th December 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ‘conviction-based policing’ by the state police has yielded promising results as the convictions in crime against women and children have increased manifold.  

Speaking to TNIE, Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy said on Saturday that the number of convictions pertaining to crime against women and children had increased from 25 in 2021 to 134 in 2022.

Out of the 134 convictions, 90 pertained to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), he said.  Out of the total 90 convicts, 42 got life imprisonment, one death sentence while 11 got jail terms for 11-20 years based on the gravity of the crime.

Similarly, the convictions in crime against women and children had increased from 5 in 2021 to 44 this year.  Out of the 44 convicts, 10 were granted life imprisonment and six were sentenced to 11- 20 years jail term.

“Conviction-based policing was given top priority in the State by involving the district superintendent of police (SPs), deputy superintendent of police (DSPs), assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and inspector rank officers at every level. Cases were dealt in a transparent manner and witness was given protection on high priority, leaving no scope for delay in trial,” Reddy explained.   

According to statistics obtained from police headquarters, there has been a surge in the numbers of conviction for POCSO act cases in 2022 as compared to previous years. In 2021, 21 persons were convicted while the count was 30 in 2020. As many as 61 were convicted in 2019 and 53 in 2018.

“Thanks to the special POCSO Act court and Mahila sessions courts in the State for delivering speedy judgments. The Court Monitoring System (CMS) cell staff has also been reporting the daily activities in the court to the investigating officers to finish the trial at the earliest,” the DGP stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp