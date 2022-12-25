4x rise in conviction in POCSO cases in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ‘conviction-based policing’ by the state police has yielded promising results as the convictions in crime against women and children have increased manifold.

Speaking to TNIE, Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy said on Saturday that the number of convictions pertaining to crime against women and children had increased from 25 in 2021 to 134 in 2022.

Out of the 134 convictions, 90 pertained to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), he said. Out of the total 90 convicts, 42 got life imprisonment, one death sentence while 11 got jail terms for 11-20 years based on the gravity of the crime.

Similarly, the convictions in crime against women and children had increased from 5 in 2021 to 44 this year. Out of the 44 convicts, 10 were granted life imprisonment and six were sentenced to 11- 20 years jail term.

“Conviction-based policing was given top priority in the State by involving the district superintendent of police (SPs), deputy superintendent of police (DSPs), assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and inspector rank officers at every level. Cases were dealt in a transparent manner and witness was given protection on high priority, leaving no scope for delay in trial,” Reddy explained.

According to statistics obtained from police headquarters, there has been a surge in the numbers of conviction for POCSO act cases in 2022 as compared to previous years. In 2021, 21 persons were convicted while the count was 30 in 2020. As many as 61 were convicted in 2019 and 53 in 2018.

“Thanks to the special POCSO Act court and Mahila sessions courts in the State for delivering speedy judgments. The Court Monitoring System (CMS) cell staff has also been reporting the daily activities in the court to the investigating officers to finish the trial at the earliest,” the DGP stated.

