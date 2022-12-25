Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ajay Jain nodal officer of G20 meet in Vizag

Ajay Jain will act as the nodal officer as Vizag has been chosen to host the preparatory conferences ahead of the G20 summit.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Special Chief Secretary (housing), Ajay Jain

Special Chief Secretary (Village / Ward Secretariats), Ajay Jain (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain has been appointed nodal officer of the G20 preparatory meeting scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29, 2023.

An organising committee with IAS officers has also been formed for making preparations for hosting the G20 meeting in Visakhapatnam.

Ajay Jain will act as the nodal officer as Vizag has been chosen to host the preparatory conferences ahead of the G20 summit. A series of meetings have been proposed across the country before India taking the presidency of G20.

The preparatory meetings are being conducted by the External Affairs Ministry. A large number of diplomats/ministerial officers from different countries are likely to attend the preparatory meeting. The venue is yet to be finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp