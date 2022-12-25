Ajay Jain nodal officer of G20 meet in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain has been appointed nodal officer of the G20 preparatory meeting scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 and 29, 2023.

An organising committee with IAS officers has also been formed for making preparations for hosting the G20 meeting in Visakhapatnam.

Ajay Jain will act as the nodal officer as Vizag has been chosen to host the preparatory conferences ahead of the G20 summit. A series of meetings have been proposed across the country before India taking the presidency of G20.

The preparatory meetings are being conducted by the External Affairs Ministry. A large number of diplomats/ministerial officers from different countries are likely to attend the preparatory meeting. The venue is yet to be finalised.

