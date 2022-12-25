‘Big cat’ on prowl, kills cattle in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Fear gripped Uddanam region after an unidentified animal killed at least four cattle (two goats and two calves) in the past five days on the outskirts of Loharabandha village in Mandasa mandal in the district. The forest officials suspect the animal to be either a leopard or a cat. They have placed four trapping cameras on the outskirts of Loharibandha village to track the animal as there is no visibility of its pugmarks.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Harika along with her team inspected the spot where the cattle was killed. Kasibugga range forest officials sounded high alert in surrounding villages to avoid man-animal conflict and advised the locals not to leave their cattle in the fields during night time.

“We are trying to identify the animal with the help of an NGO. We would learn the feeding habits as well as behaviour pattern of the animal once it would be tracked,” assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Harika said to the media.

