Centre extending all support to AP: MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

BHIMAVARAM: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Narendra Modi led Centre has been extending all possible support for the development of the State, particularly in strengthening the railway lines.

The Union Minister, along with State BJP leaders, inaugurated the railway underpass constructed at Bhimavaram on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Muraleedharan said the Centre has taken up the construction of the underpass considering the importance of connecting the national highway.

He said revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju hails from the region and the Centre has been conducting a year-long celebrations to commemorate the contribution of the leader to the freedom struggle. “We will also build a memorial for Alluri at Mogallu,’’ he said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the Centre has been giving priority to development of the State.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the party will celebrate Good Governance Day commemorating the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a big way in the State on Sunday.

Criticising the YSRC government, he said the State is lagging behind in IT sector. “Nearly 10 % of workforce in IT sector are from AP but the State is faring poorly in IT and ITeS exports,’’ he alleged.

