Chandrababu ruined agriculture sector in AP, alleges Botcha

VIZIANAGARAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu destroyed agriculture sector in the State and many farmers committed suicide during the previous TDP regime.

Speaking to newsmen at his house in Pradeep Nagar, along with Deputy Assembly Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, on the TDP chief’s three-day tour of Vizianagaram district as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest, he reiterated that farmers are happy in the YSRC government.

He demanded that Naidu tell the initiatives taken by him as the former CM for the welfare of farmers in the State. “The TDP has almost disappeared in the State with the good governance being provided by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hence, Naidu is trying to revive the TDP with a false propaganda against the YSRC government,” he observed.

Botcha questioned Naidu and former TDP minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju to explain what they did for the development of the district. Major irrigation projects like Thotapalli were completed by former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Tarakarama Teertha Sagar will be completed soon by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Vizag will emerge as executive capital of the State soon, he asserted. Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao and Gajapathinagaram MLA Botcha Appalanarasayya were present.

