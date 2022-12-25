Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu ruined agriculture sector in AP, alleges Botcha

He demanded that Naidu tell the initiatives taken by him as the former CM for the welfare of farmers in the State.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday alleged that former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu destroyed agriculture sector in the State and many farmers committed suicide during the previous TDP regime.

Speaking to newsmen at his house in Pradeep Nagar, along with Deputy Assembly Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, on the TDP chief’s three-day tour of Vizianagaram district as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest, he reiterated that farmers are happy in the YSRC government.

He demanded that Naidu tell the initiatives taken by him as the former CM for the welfare of farmers in the State. “The TDP has almost disappeared in the State with the good governance being provided by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hence, Naidu is trying to revive the TDP with a false propaganda against the YSRC government,” he observed.

Botcha questioned Naidu and former TDP minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju to explain what they did for the development of the district. Major irrigation projects like Thotapalli were completed by former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Tarakarama Teertha Sagar will be completed soon by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Vizag will emerge as executive capital of the State soon, he asserted. Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao and Gajapathinagaram MLA Botcha Appalanarasayya were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana TDP Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh agriculture sector
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp