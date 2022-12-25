Home States Andhra Pradesh

Honour killing behind missing man’s death?

Police said Amosh was an alcoholic and would often beat his wife. It has been learnt that the couple quarrelled regularly.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Honour killing

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Body of a man, missing for the last two days, was found charred near Handri River in Kurnool city on Saturday. Police suspect a case of honour killing as the deceased M Amosh (26) had married a woman from a different caste.

According to IV Town police station CI Shankaraiah, Amosh belonged to Alvala village in Gonegandla mandal and fell in love with Aruna from the same village. Against their parents’ wishes, they tied the knot six years ago and moved to Kurnool city.

It has been reported that Amosh’s family had filed cases against Aruna’s parents under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Police said Amosh was an alcoholic and would often beat his wife. It has been learnt that the couple quarrelled regularly. After Amosh went missing two days ago, his family and Aruna inquired his friends regarding his whereabouts.

However, after he was found dead, Amosh’s parents lodged a complaint, stating that Aruna and her family were responsible for their son’s death. Meanwhile, Aruna and her family, too, lodged a complaint. The CI said cases have been booked based on the complaints and that all angles will be investigated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honour killing
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp