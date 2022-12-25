Honour killing behind missing man’s death?

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Body of a man, missing for the last two days, was found charred near Handri River in Kurnool city on Saturday. Police suspect a case of honour killing as the deceased M Amosh (26) had married a woman from a different caste.

According to IV Town police station CI Shankaraiah, Amosh belonged to Alvala village in Gonegandla mandal and fell in love with Aruna from the same village. Against their parents’ wishes, they tied the knot six years ago and moved to Kurnool city.

It has been reported that Amosh’s family had filed cases against Aruna’s parents under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Police said Amosh was an alcoholic and would often beat his wife. It has been learnt that the couple quarrelled regularly. After Amosh went missing two days ago, his family and Aruna inquired his friends regarding his whereabouts.

However, after he was found dead, Amosh’s parents lodged a complaint, stating that Aruna and her family were responsible for their son’s death. Meanwhile, Aruna and her family, too, lodged a complaint. The CI said cases have been booked based on the complaints and that all angles will be investigated.

