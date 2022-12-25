Jagan extends aid to children with ill-health

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his compassion towards the ill and suffering families by extending immediate help to them. He got down from his convoy, heard the plight of the suffering families and directed the collector to extend all help to them.

Raghuramulu of Rajampet approached the CM seeking aid as his son Anantagiri (23) is suffering from neurological problem. The parents of Jashwanth and Mahender of Adoni also urged the CM to extend medical aid to their sons who are dumb and unable to walk. Venkat Mallesh, a daily wage earner, sought the CM’s help for the treatment of his wife. Sheik Khadir, a driver, who lost his livelihood after his leg was amputated following an accident, also approached him.

Ankalamma of Simhadripuram met the CM seeking aid for the treatment of her 9-month-old son who was born with a hole in the heart. Anjaneyulu also approached the CM seeking help for the treatment of his daughter Lavanya (13) who is seriously ill. Moved by their suffering, Jagan immediately assured them that the government will provide necessary medical treatment to the ill by bearing all the expenses.

