Jagan slams Opposition for mudslinging against ruling YSRC

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who inaugurated a slew of development works in his home constituency Pulivendula on Saturday, accused the Opposition of resorting to false propaganda against the State government ignoring the good work done by it.

On the second day of his three-day tour of Kadapa district, Jagan launched several development works taken up at a cost of Rs 124.10 crore through Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA).

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating Dr YSR Bus Terminal developed at a cost of Rs 22.40 crore, Jagan said it is equipped with all modern facilities. Taking exception to the remarks made by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Pulivendula bus terminal on social media platforms, he said the Opposition Leader resorted to negative publicity through his friendly yellow media.

Highlighting the negative attitude of the TDP chief, he said even if there is 75% water in a glass, Naidu is promoting that there is no water in it. “The debt growth of the State is less, compared to the previous TDP regime. Why did the TDP failed to implement welfare schemes for the people unlike the YSRC?’’ he questioned.

Reiterating that winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections is not impossible, Jagan said he is in a position to urge the people to bless him based on the benefits provided to them in the last three-and-a-half years. Listing out the development projects taken up in Pulivendula constituency, he said construction of Dr YSR Medical College was taken at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

The lift scheme from GNSS main canal to HNSS canal will supply water to Kaleti Vagu reservoir by December 2023. The water will be supplied to 43 ponds in Chakrayapet.

Steps are also being taken to supply water to Rayachoti, Tamballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganur and Palamaner. All the works related to the water grid project, which are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 480 crore for adequate supply water to Pulivendula, are going on at a brisk pace, he said.

Pulivendula and Vempalle underground drainage works are also being executed at a cost of Rs 192 crore. A comprehensive scheme will be implemented in Pulivendula by June, 2023 to supply drinking water to every household.

Widening of main roads in Vempalle has also been taken up. The works will be completed by December 2023. An integrated sports complex in Pulivendula will be ready by March 2023, the chief minister highlighted.

