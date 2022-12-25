Stalker attacks woman for rejecting marriage proposal

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a shocking incident, a stalker allegedly attacked a 20-year-old woman with a hammer and later tried to slit his own throat after his marriage proposal was turned down at Kadiyapulanka in East Godavari district late on Friday.

The victim’s mother and sister, who tried to prevent the assault, were also injured in the incident.

According to the cops, the accused stalker Dasari Venkatesh (23) had approached victim Sesha Nagasai’s father, Penumala Srinivasa Rao, to marry latter’s daughter. Rajamahendravaram Circle Inspector (CI) Tilak said, “the stalker had threatened to harm the victim after her father rejected the marriage proposal.” Elaborating on the incident, the CI said Venkatesh had scaled a wall and forcibly entered the student’s house.

Four others accompany stalker

“He attacked Nagasai with a hammer. When she pleaded for help, her mother and sister tried to rescue her but unfortunately, both were attacked too. Following which, Venkatesh tried slit his throat with a knife,” he said. On hearing the commotion, neighbours reportedly rushed to the victim’s house and caught hold of the stalker.

All the four were shifted to Rajamahendravaram government hospital for treatment, the police said and added that Venkatesh, who suffered minor injuries, would be arrested once he recovered. While a case has been registered, police suspect that at least four other people accompanied Venkatesh to the victim’s residence. A man hunt has been launched for them.

