Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Leopard in Vet varsity, forest officials step up vigil

Divisional Forest Officer (Tirupati) Sateesh Reddy told TNIE that the leopards are moving in a group of two-three around SV Zoo Park and venturing inside the veterinary university at night.

Published: 25th December 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Leopard frequently venturing into the SV Veterinary University premises has brought the Tirupati forest officials on their toes. The officials have set up two cages-at the backside and opposite side of the university vice-chancellor’s bungalow to trap the big cat, after it killed a pet inside the university’s VC’s bungalow.

Divisional Forest Officer (Tirupati) Sateesh Reddy told TNIE that the leopards are moving in a group of two-three around SV Zoo Park and venturing inside the veterinary university at night.

Elaborating on the reasons for leopards straying inside the SVVU, the DFO said, “The university has shelters of pigs, cattle and other animals. Also, students openly dump the food waste inviting stray dogs that are easy prey for the leopards. Another aspect are the deers.”

“We advise the university officials to clear the bushes, improve lighting at dark spots and create awareness among students and erect cautionary boards,” the DFO added

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupati
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp