Tirupati: Leopard in Vet varsity, forest officials step up vigil

TIRUPATI: Leopard frequently venturing into the SV Veterinary University premises has brought the Tirupati forest officials on their toes. The officials have set up two cages-at the backside and opposite side of the university vice-chancellor’s bungalow to trap the big cat, after it killed a pet inside the university’s VC’s bungalow.

Divisional Forest Officer (Tirupati) Sateesh Reddy told TNIE that the leopards are moving in a group of two-three around SV Zoo Park and venturing inside the veterinary university at night.

Elaborating on the reasons for leopards straying inside the SVVU, the DFO said, “The university has shelters of pigs, cattle and other animals. Also, students openly dump the food waste inviting stray dogs that are easy prey for the leopards. Another aspect are the deers.”

“We advise the university officials to clear the bushes, improve lighting at dark spots and create awareness among students and erect cautionary boards,” the DFO added

