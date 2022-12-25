YSRC will face drubbing in next elections, predicts Chandrababu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to rule the State as he ruined it on all fronts, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has predicted that YSRC will face a drubbing in the next elections. On the third and final day of his visit to North Coastal Andhra, Naidu interacted with farmers at Bobbili and held roadshows at Gajapathinagaram and Vizianagaram.

Addressing the ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ public meeting in Vizianagaram, Naidu alleged that the YSRC government did nothing for Uttarandhra. He accused Jagan of looting `40,000 crore in Visakhapatnam.

Stating that all his concerns are to ensure a better future to the people of the State, he alleged that the YSRC has no affection for Visakhapatnam, but only eyed the properties in the Port City. Apart from destroying Rushikonda, YSRC leaders looted Daspalla lands in Vizag, he charged. Claiming that the youth in large numbers turned up for his meetings, he said youth are his strength.

Addressing a gathering at Bobbili, Naidu said it is only the TDP that knows the problems of the farming community in the State. The farming community in the State suffered huge losses due to the faulty decisions taken by the YSRC government. The farmers in the region brought the matter to his notice as they were facing several issues in the YSRC government. Jagan has no knowledge of agriculture, he said.

Claiming that it was the TDP government which spent Rs 1,550 crore for irrigation development in North Coasta Andhra, he said Jagan did not spend even Rs 400 crore in the backward region. He asked as to why the photo of Jagan was printed on pattadar passbooks as if the lands were donated by his ancestors to farmers. The Opposition Leader noted down the problems listed out by the farmers.

Once the TDP comes back to power in the State, justice will be done to the whole farming community and all their demands will be fulfilled on a priority basis, Naidu promised.

