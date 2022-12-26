Andhra Pradesh govt sets up 29 Covid testing labs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that not a single case of BF.7, the new Covid variant, has been detected in Andhra Pradesh, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas said 29 testing centres have been set up across the State, while the process to establish labs to conduct genome sequencing of samples is still underway. In a statement, Nivas explained that the health department has tested nearly 30,000 people since November. “Of the total, 130 tested positive for Covid, but none for the new variant. The department is constantly monitoring the situation and is gearing up to tackle any eventuality,” he stated. Among other measures to tackle the outbreak, he said sufficient oxygen supply has been made available at government hospitals and ICU beds are also being readied. “Adequate rapid testing kits and essential medicines are being stocked up at the hospitals,” Nivas maintained. He said the situation will be monitored through YSR Health Clinics.