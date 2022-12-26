AP cops conduct surprise raids on gambling sites in Bapatla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police on Sunday conducted surprise raid on few gambling sites across the district and took gamblers into custody. The police also rescued roosters and seized blades and money from the gambling sites.

Speaking on the occasion, Bapatla superintendent of police (SP) said that with an initiative to stop anti social activities in the district, a special drive has been taken up under all police station limits. “In order to maintain law and order, stern action would be taken against those involve in antisocial activities.

