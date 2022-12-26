Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP: Villagers pool money to construct playground

In order to have enough space, they even procured land from owners at a nominal price.

Published: 26th December 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Land procured for a playground at Makannapalli village being levelled I express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Fed up with false assurances from district authorities and public representatives,  Makannapalli residents in Srikakulum district have joined their hands to construct a playground on their own to end their woes. Makannapalli gram panchayat, is one of the remote villages in Palasa mandal with 2,400 people residing in it.

The village houses huge sports talent from volleyball, hockey, kabaddi to cricket. Though over 100 youths from the village are serving in police and armed forces, the village lacks basic amenity: a playground.

As a result, sports enthusiasts and armed forces aspirants are forced to travel 2 km to another village for their practice sessions. Moreover, several senior citizens have been facing constant difficulties with no space for a morning walk. Villagers are of the view that despite their pleas for a playground to the district administration, no action has been taken by the authorities for years.

Owing to the government apathy in sanctioning playground over the past few years, the residents of Makannapalli united to construct a playground in the village.They pooled in nearly Rs 12 lakh from the villagers and identified nearly two acres of land on the outskirts of the village. In order to have enough space, they even procured land from owners at a nominal price.

Speaking to TNIE, Makannapalli Sarpanch Saini Desayya said, “Though we have two primary schools in our Makannapalli GP, we do not have access to playground. Therefore, we have decided to set up a playground with our own funds. We have received an overwhelming response from our villagers. A few of them came forward to gift their lands as well. We have pooled in Rs 12 lakh from over 100 donors and procured two acres of land from as many as 23 landowners. We have been levelling the land for various sports. In fact, we are also planing to have a walking track. Minister Seediri Appalaraju has assured to sanction electrical connection as well. However, we need another Rs 10 lakh to pay back to a few landowners. In addition to that, we need government’s aid for chairs and other sports infrastructure. I hope the government as well as sports department will help us.”  

