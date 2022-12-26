CM Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates Christmas at Kadapa church with family, friends

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his family members and close relatives, participated in the Christmas prayer service at the CSI Town Church here on Sunday. After receiving the Christmas message from the pastor of CSI Town Church, Jagan along with his mother YS Vijayamma and wife YS Bharathi Reddy, cut the Christmas cake and extended greetings to all.

He also released the New Year calendar of the Church Association. He said it was a great joy to participate in the Christmas celebrations with family members, close relatives and friends in the same church every year.He reiterated that development of the State and welfare of the people are his main goals and hoped that the God’s grace will always be there on the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, SP KKN Anburajan, ASP Tushar Doody and others were also present on the occasion. Jagan wound up his three-day visit of Kadapa and returned to Tadepalli.

