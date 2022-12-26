Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates Christmas at Kadapa church with family, friends

Jagan wound up his three-day visit of Kadapa and returned to Tadepalli.

Published: 26th December 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cuts Christmas cake at CSI Church at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his family members and close relatives, participated in the Christmas prayer service at the CSI Town Church here on Sunday. After receiving the Christmas message from the pastor of CSI Town Church, Jagan along with his mother YS Vijayamma and wife YS Bharathi Reddy, cut the Christmas cake and extended greetings to all.

He also released the New Year calendar of the Church Association. He said it was a great joy to participate in the Christmas celebrations with family members, close relatives and friends in the same church every year.He reiterated that development of the State and welfare of the people are his main goals and hoped that the God’s grace will always be there on the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, SP KKN Anburajan, ASP Tushar Doody  and others were also present on the occasion. Jagan wound up his three-day visit of Kadapa and returned to Tadepalli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy CSI Town Church
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp