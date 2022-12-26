Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy showed discrimination against STs: TDP State president K Atchannaidu

Atchannaidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power with the support of BCs, SCs and STs, of doing injustice to them in every aspect.

TDP leader K Atchannaidu has been summoned by Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu sought to know why Rs 1,555 crore was allocated to Reddy Corporation when a meagre Rs 971 crore was sanctioned for the social security pensions of tribals. “Are there more poor people in the Reddy community than in tribals?’’ he asked.

Atchannaidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power with the support of BCs, SCs and STs, of doing injustice to them in every aspect. From offering posts to allocation of budget for their welfare, Jagan was giving priority to his Reddy community at the expense of other communities, he alleged, in a release on Sunday.

In the budget for 2022-23, a mere Rs 971 crore was earmarked for pensions of tribals, who comprise 5.53% of the total population in the State, while allocating Rs 1,555 crore to Reddy Corporation, he pointed out.“Besides, the ruling YSRC is claiming that the rate of poverty in the Reddy community is increasing to justify its allocation of more funds to the corporation,” he said.

Though SCs who comprise 17.08% of the total population and BCs 50%, are supposed to be allocated Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 16,000 crore respectively, the CM earmarked a mere Rs 3,000 crore for SCs and Rs 8,000 crore for BCs, which reflected his discrimination against the weaker sections, he said.

The SCs, STs and BCs should realise the injustice being done to them by Jagan and teach a fitting lesson to him in the coming elections, Atchannaidu said, adding that justice will be done to them once TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu comes to power in the State as he is committed to their welfare, he asserted.

Yanamala invites CM for debate on State’s debt

TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to come for an open debate on the heavy debt burden of the State. In a release issued on Sunday, Yanamala accused the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues of changing tack quite frequently on the future of AP with regard to liabilities. “I am ready for an open debate with the chief minister in the presence of the CAG officials on the borrowings of the State,” the former TDP minister said.

