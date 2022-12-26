Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur scores 2nd rank in citizen survey

The Central government every year conducts Citizen Perception Survey based on various parameters like city development, basic amenities, sanitation, and other aspects.

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The efforts of GMC to achieve better rank in Citizen Perception Survey proved fruitful, as the city bagged second position in the State and eighth at the national level in the half-a-million to 1 million population city category. Over 55,000 citizens participated in the survey.

The urban local body had roped inward secretaries and ward volunteers to reach out to the public and conducted door-to-door campaigns, and awareness programs at offices, and educational institutions to educate people and encourage them to participate in the survey. Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri had conducted regular meetings and inspected the progress.

Under the direction of civic chief Kirthi Chekuri, funds are allotted for various developmental works.

