In a first, 18-year-old Guntur boy makes it to CSK squad

Despite the financial difficulties, Rasheed’s father, Shaik Balisha Vali, also a cricket-lover, left no stone unturned for Rasheed’s coaching.

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: For the first time, a cricketer from Guntur has been chosen to be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As soon as the mini-auction of 405 players concluded in Kerala’s Kochi, the citizens rejoiced and basked in the glory of Shaik Rasheed, who made it to the player pool of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Born in Guntur on September 24, 2004, Rasheed’s claim to fame was his impressive performance in the Andhra Premiere League 2022. Perhaps, his crucial role in India winning the Under-19 World Cup and as vice-captain of the team caught attention of the CSK franchise.

Currently playing the Ranji Trophy in Tamil Nadu, the 18-year-old has been signed for a base price of Rs 20 lakh.The all-rounder also happens to be an ardent fan of MS Dhoni. Only after the team of 15 cricketers is finalised, will we know whether or not Rasheed will get to play alongside his role model.

Despite the financial difficulties, Rasheed’s father, Shaik Balisha Vali, also a cricket-lover, left no stone unturned for Rasheed’s coaching.“We are so elated that he is living his dream. When I watched him play with such zeal, I decided to support him and send him for professional training. We had no second thoughts. He also worked very hard to reach the position he is at now,” an elated Balisha expressed.    

When he accompanied Rasheed for training in Hyderabad, he had to pick up odd jobs to support the family. “My son has admired Dhoni since the time he started playing gully cricket when he was just six years old. Now, getting an opportunity to play alongside him will be his dream come true,” Balisha said.

Dad picks cue, extends support
Balisha Vali, was the first to identify his son’s passion. His first cue was when neighbours’ complaints against the young cricketer for shattering their windows with his ‘sixes’ had become the order of the day

Guntur celebrates
As soon as news spread, Guntur lit up with joy as friends and relatives burst firecrackers and distributed sweets. Several people, following Rasheed since his nascent stage, expressed happiness and  wished him luck

