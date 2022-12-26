President Murmu to offer prayers at Srisailam shrine amid tight security in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Srisailam, the Nandyal district administration have made elaborate arrangements amid heightened security. The President will be reaching Srisailam in a chopper from Hyderabad at around 12:15 pm, officials said.

She will be spending her time in the temple town for nearly 30 minutes during which she will offer special prayers at Lord Mallikarjun Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika temples. President Murmu will inaugurate a project of the Tourism Department, the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, which is worth Rs 43.08 crore.

District Collector Manajir Jeelani Samoon, SP K Raghuveer Reddy, Joint Collector T Nisanthi along the with Srisailam temple trust board chairman Reddyvari Silpa Chakrapani Reddy inspected the Sunnipeta helipad here on Sunday where the President will be landing, apart from the route that she will be taking for visiting the temple. Meanwhile, three health centres have been set up in the temple town. Over 1,500 police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

