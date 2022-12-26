Stalker files counter case against victim after attacking with hammer in AP

Home States Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A man, accused of attacking a 20-year-old woman for rejecting his marriage proposal, has lodged a counter-complaint with the police, stating that he was attacked by the victim woman’s family when he went to her house to persuade them for marriage.

The police on Sunday registered a fresh FIR against the woman’s father and others, based on the alleged stalker’s complaint. Meanwhile, the AP Women’s Commission took suo motu cognisance of the incident and urged the police to take stern action against the accused.

It was reported on Saturday that Dasari Venkatesh of Potti Lanka village allegedly barged into the house of Sesha Nagasai, a Chartered Accountancy student, at Kadiyapulanka and attacked her with a hammer on Friday night. The woman’s mother and sister was reportedly hurt in the incident and all three were shifted to Rajamahendravaram government hospital.

Venkatesh, too, was shifted to the hospital as he suffered a cut injury on his wrist. It was initially reported that he injured himself in a bid to commit suicide after attacking the women. The woman’s father in his complaint had stated that Venkatesh threatened him and his family with consequences if he did not accept his marriage proposal. It was also alleged that the accused was accompanied by four others during the incident.

On the other hand, Venkatesh, in his statement, said he had gone to the student’s house to talk to her parents about his proposal, when her father attacked him with a knife. Kadiam police inspector said two FIRs have been registered—one against Venkatesh and the other against the woman and her family. They added that the accused, currently under police custody, will formally be arrested on receiving discharge orders from the hospital.

Meanwhile, State women’s commission member Karri Jayasree Reddy met the Nagasai, her mother and sister at the hospital and assured them of justice. She also spoke to the district superintendent of police, who told her that Venkatesh was already in police custody. Jayasree urged the police to ensure that Venkatesh gets stringent punishment for his heinous attack.

“Women have the right to love as well as the right to refuse (proposals), if they don’t like it,” stated the official. Further, she appealed to women to lodge complaints through the Disha App, if they face any kind of harassment.

