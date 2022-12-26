Three-year-old girl sleeping along road kidnapped in AP

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in the wee hours of Sunday by an unidentified person in Nellore city. At the time of the incident, the girl was sleeping along the road with her parents at Mahalakshmi temple in Kukkalagunta area.

According to the Chinna Bazar Circle Inspector Anwar Basha, the girl’s parent Ramaiah and Papamma from Kondayagunta of Buchireddypalem were rag pickers and had come to the city five days ago for begging during the festival season.

On Saturday night, the couple, along with their two children was sleeping on road side close to Mahalakshmi temple when the girl went missing. “The couple has lodged a missing complaint. We have gone through the footage of all CCTV cameras installed in the Mahalakshmi area. A probe has also been initiated,’ said Circle Inspector Anwar Basha.

