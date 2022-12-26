Widow and mother of two children pleads not to cancel pension in AP

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Busi Satya Sri, a resident of Komanapalli Panchayat in Mummidivaram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district, has requested the district officials not to cancel her widow pension. Living in a rented house with two children, she has been struggling to raise their children with no other income source, as her husband died three years ago.

The village secretary staff informed her that she should get a clearance certificate from the Income Tax department, if she wishes to get her pension. Being illiterate, she approached Komanapalli Panchayat President, who helped her in taking the issue to the notice of district collector. The Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao stated that not just Satya Sri, but others got notices from their concerned ward secretariats.

