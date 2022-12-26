Home States Andhra Pradesh

Widow and mother of two children pleads not to cancel pension in AP

The village secretary staff informed her that she should get a clearance certificate from the Income Tax department, if she wishes to get her pension.

Published: 26th December 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Money

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Busi Satya Sri, a resident of Komanapalli Panchayat in Mummidivaram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district, has requested the district officials not to cancel her widow pension. Living in a rented house with two children, she has been struggling to raise their children with no other income source, as her husband died three years ago.

The village secretary staff informed her that she should get a clearance certificate from the Income Tax department, if she wishes to get her pension. Being illiterate, she approached Komanapalli Panchayat President, who helped her in taking the issue to the notice of district collector.  The Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao stated that not just Satya Sri, but others got notices from their concerned ward secretariats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pension widow pension
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp