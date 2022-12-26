YSRC aims for a clean sweep again, TDP keen to regain glory

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: North Coastal Andhra was a bastion of Telugu Desam since its inception. Vizianagaram district was once considered a stronghold of TDP. In the 2019 elections, the TDP faced a drubbing at the hands of YSRC and it could not open account in Vizianagaram. The YSRC won all the nine Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the last elections.

The TDP is now making efforts to regain its lost glory. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu made a three-day visit to Vizianagaram as part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest to rejuvenate the party cadres. Despite internal bickerings, the TDP is hopeful that it will bounce back in the upcoming elections after witnessing the overwhelming response to Naidu’s roadshows.

At the same time, the ruling YSRC leaders are confident of making a clean sweep once again by winning all the nine Assembly segments in the district in the next elections as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has won the trust of people by implementing 98% of his election promises, besides launching several welfare schemes and development programmes. Jagan inducted Botcha Satyanarayana and Pamula Pushpa Srivani into his cabinet. Pushpa Srivani was replaced with Saluru MLA Peedika Rajanna Dora in the cabinet reshuffle. Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy was made Deputy Assembly Speaker.

Internal bickerings in the TDP, especially in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Kurupam, Salur, Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla and Shrungavarapukota Assembly segments have become major hurdle to strengthen the party.TDP cadres have admitted the fact that senior leaders laid more emphasis on getting the party ticket rather than strengthening the party in the district. In Vizianagaram Assembly constituency, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s family is facing open dissidence from former MLA Meesala Geetha, though it has people’s support.

Sitting MLA Veerabhadra Swamy is also facing opposition from some quarters. Pathivada Narayana Swamy in Nellimarla, Kolla Lalitha Kumari in Shrungavarapukota, K Appalanaidu in Gajapathinagaram, Gummadi Sandhya Rani in Saluru, Satrucharla Vijaya Rama Raju in Kurupam and Bobbili Chiranjeevulu in Parvathipuram are fighting with their own party leaders to secure TDP ticket. The TDP leadership has reportedly given its approval for the candidature of RVSKK Ranga Rao for Bobbili after his elder brother and former minister RVSK Ranga Rao (Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao) has expressed willingness to give up his seat.

In the YSRC, internal bickerings and open dissidence are very low compared to the TDP as Botcha family has a strong grip over the district. Bobbili MLA Sambangi Chinna Appalanaidu has been facing corruption allegations. Shrungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao has to overcome the non-local tag to contest in the forthcoming elections.

In the last elections, he was shifted from Gajapathinagaram to allot the seat to Botcha Appalanarasayya. Girijan Co-operative Corporation chairperson Sobha Swathi Rani is hopeful of getting nomination for Saluru if sitting MLA Rajanna Dora is given Araku Lok Sabha seat.

Rajanna Dora has won three times from Saluru (two times on YSRC and once on Congress ticket). Kurupam MLA Pushpa Srivani is facing anti-incumbency as she failed to complete several development projects. However, internal bickerings in the TDP may help her to win the seat. Botcha’s family is reportedly planning to reshuffle their family members in Cheepurupalli, Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla and Shrungavarapukota segments in the coming elections if Satyanarayana’s son Sandeep and ZP Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao willing to enter the poll fray.

For Jana Sena, there is no cadre for the party at the grossroot level except in one or two Assembly segments. JSP needs a few familiar faces to go for elections in Vizianagaram. However, it can impact the poll prospects of both TDP and YSRC.

Coming to Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency, Chandrasekhar won against sitting MP Ashok in the last elections. Now, he is reportedly showing more interest to go to Assembly rather than Parliament in the coming elections. The TDP is said to be in a dilemma over fielding Ashok either for LS or Assembly seat.

Speaking to TNIE, YSRC district president Srinivasa Rao said, “We are all under the leadership of Jagan. There are no internal bickerings in the party. Jagan will select the winning candidates. Unlike TDP chief Naidu, we have a comprehensive plan for the development of the district on all fronts. We are confident of making a clean sweep again in coming elections.”

TDP Vizianagaram LS constituency incharge Kimidi Nagarjuna said, “The huge turnout at Naidu’s roadshows in the district is an indication of growing anti-incumbency. Naidu’s three-day visit has rejuvenated the party rank and file. People want TDP to come to power in the State in the next elections as they are vexed with the YSRC government. The TDP will certainly regain its lost glory in Uttarandhra.”

