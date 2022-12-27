8 lakh people likely to offer prayers during Vaikunta Dwara Darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday said that the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi festival has been extended for 10 days to facilitate hassle-free Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for devotees with specified time slots at the Tirumala temple. Accompanied by senior officials of the temple administration, Singhal inspected the queue lines, compartments and darshan ticket counters at the shrine. Singhal said, “Earlier, TTD could facilitate Vaikunta Dwara darshan only for a limited number of pilgrims as the festival was celebrated only for two days.” “But now the TTD has decided to extend the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival for 10 days, facilitating darshan for nearly eight lakh devotees. This will help devotees avoid long waiting hours,” he explained. Singhal said the Vaikunta Dwaram will be open at the Tirumala temple between January 2 and 11. TTD has decided to allow only devotees with pre-booked time slot tickets for darshan during the 10 days.